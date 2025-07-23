The Undertaker and Goldberg under fire from veteran following recent WWE returns: "What we are seeing is not wrestling" (Exclusive)

Goldberg recently had his final match in WWE against Gunther with the World Heavyweight Title on the line. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not very pleased with these bookings.

Over the years, the Stamford-based promotion has brought back legendary stars for final runs or sporadic appearances. This is apparently being done a little too much, according to Vince Russo, who claims that this kind of booking is hurting the wrestling business as a whole.

Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, the former WWE Head Writer said the following while in a conversation with veteran journalist Bill Apter:

"I gotta be honest with you Bill (Apter), I am so tired of all this stuff. I am so tired of seeing all the Bill Goldbergs and I am so tired of seeing the Undertakers and I am so tired of seeing guys that are 5'6" and a 150 lbs. Bill come on, let's be honest Bill, what we are seeing is not wrestling. I don't know what it is." [17:47 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how WWE evolves in the coming months.

