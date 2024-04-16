The Undertaker hails late WWE Superstar's unique creativity

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker offered a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda), fondly remembering him as someone who defied expectations.

In August 2023, Windham Rotunda tragically passed away at the age of 36 due to a heart attack. His death came as a shock to the wrestling world, and tributes poured in from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

WWE has now unveiled a new documentary "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal," to chronicle the late star's iconic personal and pro wrestling journey. The Deadman being one of Wyatt's former in-ring rivals had the honor of narrating the documentary about the 36-year-old star.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker praised Bray Wyatt as a creative genius and also revealed he felt privileged to be part of the documentary honoring Windham Rotunda's life. The 59-year-old legend said:

"He really was a kind of a visionary in the sense of how he thought outside of the box. And I brought that up during the panel. He definitely — there was nothing cookie-cutter about Bray. And it was a lot of fun and it was really important to me. I was honored when they called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to narrate this?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely, 100% I want to do it.’ And…I just wanted to make sure that the family was happy with it." [40:06 - 40:47]

The Undertaker spoke about Bray Wyatt's WWE character

During the same conversation, The Deadman commented on his attendance during the WWE World in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 weekend when the company displayed the late 36-year-old star's statues.

The Hall of Famer mentioned that WWE indeed had plans for the next iteration of Bray Wyatt's and The Fiend's appearance before he passed away in 2023.

"One of those statues was going to be the next iteration of The Fiend, well of Bray Wyatt. One was going to be Bray, and the other one was The Fiend," Taker said. [41:56 - 42:11]

At RAW is XXX, The Phenom back in his American Badass persona joined forces with Windham Rotunda to take down LA Knight. This culminated in a mysterious whisper from The Undertaker to Bray Wyatt which was meant to be a passing the torch moment.

