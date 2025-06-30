The Undertaker not happy after Booker T walks out of WWE show

The Undertaker wasn't too happy after Booker T walked out of a WWE show. He has now reacted to the situation.
Last week's episode of WWE LFG ended on a cliffhanger, as Booker T seemed to lose his composure when Michelle McCool was given the first two picks of the draft since she was new to the show. He was even more upset when she chose the two stars he had his eye on, and decided that he had enough. Booker T started shouting, told her, 'Best of luck in your future endeavors,' and then walked out of the show.
This week's episode of LFG started with The Undertaker reacting to the situation. Since Michelle McCool is his wife, The Deadman sent her a warning, letting her know that she had a target on her back. He was not too happy with the reaction from his fellow Hall of Famer either.
"You've got a target on your back."
Booker T eventually calmed down and decided to return, which led to the rest of the WWE stars finally being selected by their mentors.
The Undertaker winning the LFG Championship last season didn't sit well with Booker T, and it appears that the coach still has a lot on his mind.
