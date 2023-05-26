The Undertaker heading to the UK on WWE Money in the Bank weekend

The Undertaker is headed to the UK this year around the time for WWE Money in the Bank.

WWE has announced the tour dates for his 1 deadMAN show in the UK. The tour will see the legend talk about stories he has not shared previously from the depths of his legendary WWE career.

The Hall of Famer will also be taking questions from the WWE fans attending the show. The show has already seen sold-out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Boston, Los Angeles, Cardiff, Montreal, and San Antonio in the past.

The current dates for The Undertaker's show planned in the UK are as follows.

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Indigo at The O2, London

Sunday, July 2, 2023 – The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Monday, July 3, 2023 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

For fans who are unaware, WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled for July 1, 2023.

Tickets for the show are available on presale this Wednesday, May 31st, from 10 AM BST. The Undertaker's show will be exclusive to O2 customers and WWE customers who sign up on this link. General tickets are also available from June 2 from AEGpresents.co.uk.

The O2 will play host to WWE SmackDown on June 30th and Money in the Bank the next night, July 1st.

