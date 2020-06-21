The Undertaker hints at retiring in final episode of The Last Ride, says he has no desire to return to the ring

The Last Ride is the docuseries that revolves around The Undertaker's life for the past three years. During the series, one can see The Phenom battling with the idea of retirement. He is his harshest critic and is always looking for more ways to give back to the WWE Universe that has loved him so dearly. After every match, he would call out his mistakes and always say that he has more to give.

The Undertaker retires in the final episode of The Last Ride?

The final episode of The Undertaker's docuseries aired tonight. In the episode of The Last Ride, The Undertaker hinted at retiring from the WWE.

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring." (h/t Fightful)

The Undertaker, however, said that one could never say never in the WWE but added that he thinks its time to call it a day.

"I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years." (h/t Fightful)

The Last Ride saw The Undertaker criticizing his performances in matches from WrestleMania 33 onwards. During The Last Ride series, many WWE Hall Of Famers and Superstars such as Edge, Batista and many more shared their thoughts on The Undertaker's career.