The Undertaker impressed after WWE prospect cut scathing promo taking a shot at CM Punk

A young WWE prospect delivered a scathing promo and referenced CM Punk. This promo even impressed The Undertaker.

WWE recently launched a new show, Legends & Future Greats, where rising prospects will be mentored by legends such as Mickie James, Booker T, Bully Ray, and The Undertaker. In this week's episode, CM Punk showed up as a special guest and discussed the importance of promos. He mentioned that his promos are called pipe bombs and then asked the young prospects to cut their own promos. While many performed well, Shiloh Hill struggled to deliver a promo.

Towards the end of the show, the producer asked him how it felt that The Undertaker had a lot of faith in him. He said he now feels mad that he couldn't cut a promo when asked. Ironically, he then delivered a scathing promo where he referenced CM Punk's words from earlier in the show. He said the mic isn't a pipe bomb because it didn't blow up. At the end of his rant, the producer asked him where this intensity was earlier, and Shiloh replied he wasn't ready as he stormed off. The Deadman then said that Shiloh is money.

It will be interesting to see if this promo will be enough to boost his performances on the show.

