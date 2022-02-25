Former WWE Tag Team Champion hails The Undertaker Hall of Fame as the biggest ever

Current NXT UK and WWE Superstar Mark Andrews called The Undertaker's induction into the 2022 Hall of Fame the biggest ever.

The matter of The Undertaker getting inducted into the Hall of Fame wasn't an if but a when scenario. Now that it's time for The Deadman to immortalize himself amongst fellow legends, many are suggesting that this years' ceremony should just honor The Phenom due to the long career that he managed to achieve.

Speaking on his podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, Andrews hailed Taker for performing to the best of his ability amongst different generations of wrestlers:

"When it comes to Taker, he's like the ultimate wrestler, you know, obviously you have your Hogans, your Rocks, your Austins but like Taker has been there from generation to generation to generation and he's been a top guy throughout all of it." (from 26:44 to 26:56)

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion added that The Deadman's induction is possibly the biggest ever:

"He's always been in those top matches and those matches stand the test of time, you know, look at his matches with Michaels, for example, and he just means so much to the wrestling community doesn't he. This is almost. You could argue. This is the biggest induction into the Hall of Fame ever." (from 26:59 to 27:17)

WWE announced The Undertaker's induction into the 2022 Hall of Fame last week.

Bully Ray believes The Undertaker should be the only inductee this year

Another individual who believes that the deadman should go solo on induction night is former WWE Tag Team Champion, Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley).

During his radio show Busted Open, Ray spoke of how Taker's star power alone could sell out the Hall of Fame induction ceremony:

"This year's entire Hall of Fame induction should be about Undertaker. I think several people should come up and help induct him. I think they can make it a very entertaining show. 'Taker can talk forever. I think it sells out the American Airlines Arena on its own. That's how big of a deal The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is. It's like, how do you pick just one person to induct him?" (H/T Cultaholic)

The Phenom's WWE career is unmatched and unrivaled.

