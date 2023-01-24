The Undertaker was involved in a confrontation with former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and SmackDown star LA Knight on RAW XXX.

The Eater of Worlds and the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion are scheduled to collide in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble event. On the 30th anniversary of the red brand, LA Knight showed up and laid out a challenge.

He spoke about his upcoming match at Rumble and challenged any WWE Legend to step up to him. The Undertaker's gong echoed in the arena, and the lights went out.

However, The Phenom came out as The American Bad*ss instead, and he made his way to the ring on his motorcycle.

As he got to the ring, LA Knight was on his way out. As the latter was heading to the back, he said that he agreed with what The Deadman said on Joe Rogan's podcast about the locker room being soft. He thinks Bray Wyatt is soft as well.

Just then, the lights went out, and the former Universal Champion came out. This forced LA Knight to retreat to the ring.

The Hall of Famer then grabbed him by the neck. He instead pushed Knight to Wyatt, who performed the Sister Abigail.

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt then had an intense staredown. The Phenom whispered something in the latter's ears before he left.

