The Undertaker joining WWE creative team won't "save" the company, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Undertaker looks set to become a part of WWE's creative team. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't believe his inclusion would be enough to change the current product.

The Deadman has continued to be associated with the global juggernaut despite hanging up his boots in 2020. He was also one of the mentors in WWE's hit series LFG (Legends and Future Greats). There are also rumors that The Phenom could soon become a part of the company's creative team, which is spearheaded by Triple H.

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked if he thinks The Undertaker's inclusion will save the company's creative. The veteran noted that he does not think so, as the whole team needs an overhaul:

"Nobody is going to save WWE creative. It needs to be an overhaul, but they think they’re doing just fine. So it is what it is." [From 38:06 onwards]

Reports have noted that The Undertaker was recently involved backstage at the Money in the Bank premium live event and may soon join Triple H's creative team full-time.

