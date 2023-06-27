The Undertaker legitimately thought former WWE Champion was possibly dead after he chokeslammed him

The Undertaker has revealed the scariest moment of his WWE career in a new YouTube video.

WWE legends The Undertaker and Mick Foley, aka Mankind, recently sat down to watch their iconic Hell in a Cell match from King of the Ring 1998. The duo discussed several aspects of the unforgiving bout and shared their thoughts on key moments of the match.

The Undertaker chokeslammed Mankind from the top of the cell during the match, and the latter landed right in the middle of the ring. Several WWE officials entered the cell immediately to check on Mankind.

The Deadman had the following to say about the tense moment:

"Not to be overdramatic. And I've said this in interviews. As I was standing up there before, I didn't know whether you [Mankind] were still with us or not. 'Cause that was... I've seen a lot of things in our wrestling business, before and since. But I've never been that scared in my life." [14:04-14:29]

The WWE Hall of Famer then told Terry Funk to check on Foley to see if he was still alive.

The Undertaker defeated Mankind that night inside Hell in a Cell

After 18 minutes of pure carnage, The Phenom picked up a huge win over quite possibly his greatest rival in WWE. Both men deservingly received massive praise from fans for their performances.

Mick Foley went on to wrestle in several disturbing outings over the next few years. His Hell in a Cell match against Triple H and hardcore matches against Edge and Randy Orton weren't accessible watches for his ardent fans.

None of those matches come close to his unforgettable Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker.

Both men are decorated veterans of the squared circle and are highly respected by their peers. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, while Taker headlined his class in 2022.

What was your favorite moment from the Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda!

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes