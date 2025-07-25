The Undertaker lied to Shawn Michaels after WWE incident

The Undertaker has revealed that he lied to Shawn Michaels about an infamous WWE incident. The two legends shared an iconic rivalry in WWE that culminated in The Heartbreak Kid's retirement match at WrestleMania 26.

Michaels was recently a guest on 'Taker's Six Feet Under podcast as the two discussed the events of WrestleMania 14. The event saw Michaels enter the ring as the reigning WWE Champion against Royal Rumble winner Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While Austin was slated to go over, there were some concerns leading up to WrestleMania that Michaels may not do the job. This led to the infamous story that The Undertaker was ready to step up and ensure that Mr. WrestleMania did the right thing.

On the podcast, HBK recalled that during a book interview, a fan once asked him whether this story was true. However, he said that he didn't remember any such thing. He then said as time passed, people thought he was lying, and hence he reached out to The Deadman, who told him if something like that had happened, Michaels would have remembered it. The Undertaker has now explained what really happened that night.

"So obviously you changed a lot to the point where obviously we have a great relationship and a great friendship and all of that. So when you asked me about it, I felt really, really bad to say, 'Yeah, I was gonna stomp your a** or try at least to stomp your a** if you didn't do business.' Like, I felt so bad, cause our relationship had changed so much, and I genuinely, as a person, cared for it. I was like, I can't say that I was gonna do that. I just felt awful," he said. [From 43:17- 43:55]

But 'Taker then mentioned that he was ready to take action in case Michaels went off the script.

"So I did. I lied to you straight to your face. I had every intention, if business wasn't done, something was going to get done, whether, however it turned out or whoever got involved. Yeah, I was dead set on doing absolutely something," he added. [From 43:57 - 44:15]

According to The Phenom, by the time Shawn Michaels asked him about the incident, their relationship had grown strong, and he didn't want to jeopardize it.

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels put on classic battles

The two legends began their rivalry in WWE during the early years of the Attitude Era, with some of their battles going back to the New Generation Era. Their brutal Hell in a Cell match is remembered for the first appearance of Kane.

But it was their matches during the late 2000s that cemented their feud as one of the greatest ever.

The two clashed at WrestleMania 25 with The Undertaker's streak on the line and put on an all-time classic. 'Taker would emerge victorious, and the two would meet again a year later at WrestleMania 26, this time in a Streak vs. Career No Holds Barred match.

A back-and-forth match ended with The Undertaker delivering a thunderous tombstone piledriver as the curtain came down on Shawn Michaels's glorious career.

