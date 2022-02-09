"He's very cool"-WWE Superstar on interaction with The Undertaker

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews has been looking back on the time he met The Undertaker backstage during a live event.

Like many on the current WWE roster, Apollo Crews grew up idolizing The Deadman.

During a recent interview with Vicente Beltrán at the Royal Rumble presser event, Apollo spoke of his first meeting with The Undertaker. Crews also discussed his family's connection to one of WWE's most iconic characters.

"He’s done so much for wrestling, you know? He’s generational,” Apollo said. “Like, my dad watched him, I watched him as a kid. My dad is still watching, I’m still watching, so I think it’s such a cool thing. I have yeah, I’ve spoken to him. Not too deep, personally but I have spoken to him before and he’s very cool. Very awesome human being, you know what I mean? But I still look at him and I still see the man I saw as a little kid. You know it’s just, how can you not?" H/T Wrestling Inc

Although Undertaker's days in the ring seem to be behind him, the lasting impression that he has left on superstars like Crews will keep the spirit of The Deadman alive for many years to come.

The Undertaker had the locker room in awe during Madison Square Garden event

During his interview with Vicente Beltrán, Apollo Crews also mentioned how Taker had the WWE locker room captivated when The Phenom was backstage getting ready to make his entrance at Madison Square Garden.

"He had a match that night in MSG. I can’t remember, it might’ve been with AJ or a six-man or something,” Apollo said. “Either way, he was getting ready to do his entrance and he had everybody just captivated, you know what I mean? Once that gong hit, I was just standing there watching. Just the kid inside, it didn’t change any type of way that I felt. That to me is so impressive. You know, I don’t think if anything could ever happen like that again for anybody. But man, I mean his resume speaks for itself." H/T Wresling Inc

The legendary arena itself paid tribute to The Undertaker.

In 2018, inside Madison Square Garden, Undertaker teamed up with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in what was an iconic moment for all three superstars.

