“Ultimately, I think the greatest compliment” - The Undertaker opens up about his WrestleMania history

The Undertaker believes the greatest compliment a WWE superstar can get is to be in the main event of WrestleMania.

The Deadman is synonymous with WrestleMania and has an outstanding 23-2 record at the grandest stage. His string of 21 consecutive WrestleMania victories, known simply as “The Streak” started in 1991 at WrestleMania VII. The Undertaker's last match at WrestleMania was a cinematic 'Boneyard Match' against AJ Styles.

Speaking to CW 33 ahead of an on-sale party for WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, The Phenom described WrestleMania as the Super Bowl of the wrestling industry:

“Wrestlemania is the equivalent to our industry as the Super Bowl is to the NFL. You work your tail off all year so you’re on the card at Wrestlemania. That’s kinda your first goal. ‘I want to be on the card at Wrestlemania.’ Ultimately, I think the greatest compliment that you can get is to be the Main Event at Wrestlemania," The Undertaker said.

NRC @norsieology The Undertaker will always be synonymous with WrestleMania. The Undertaker will always be synonymous with WrestleMania.

The Undertaker also shared his thoughts on what a pro-wrestler must do to get himself over:

“You had to be able to do one of two things. You either have to make people love you or you’ve got to make them hate you. It doesn’t matter which one because they’re gonna pay money. They’re either going to pay to see you kick someone’s butt or they’re gonna pay money to see you get your butt kicked,” The Deadman added.

The Undertaker has main evented WrestleMania five times

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe

💜 '00s

🐐 '10s

🏍 '20s



The Undertaker has been the main event of a WrestleMania in four different decades.



The greatest ever 🙌



#WrestleMania 💀 '90s💜 '00s🐐 '10s🏍 '20sThe Undertaker has been the main event of a WrestleMania in four different decades.The greatest ever 🙌 💀 '90s💜 '00s🐐 '10s🏍 '20sThe Undertaker has been the main event of a WrestleMania in four different decades. The greatest ever 🙌#WrestleMania https://t.co/QF5Qc2HEja

The Undertaker is one of the greatest WrestleMania performers of all time. For years, The Streak was synonymous with the marquee event. Despite being a regular presence at the pay-per-view for almost three decades, The Undertaker has been in the main-event for WrestleMania on only five occasions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Phenom is the only WWE superstar to feature in the main event of a WrestleMania in four different decades.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Arjun