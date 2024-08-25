The Undertaker makes bold prediction about future of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's relationship in WWE

WWE legend The Undertaker has shared his honest opinion on the on-screen relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Judging by his words, he seems to believe that the pairing will end up harming the duo.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been doing quite well as a couple on WWE TV ever since they aligned at SummerSlam 2024. 'Dirty' Dom turned on Rhea Ripley at the mega event and joined forces with Morgan.

On the latest edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker opened up about Dominik and Liv Morgan's on-screen relationship. He predicted that Morgan hanging all over 'Dirty' Dom would end in disaster. Here's what he had to say:

"Dom is a heat-seeking magnet. Just the addition of the super mullet and the horrible mustache, oh my gosh. Then you have Liv hanging all over him, where somewhere it’s gonna have to blow up in his face or both their faces, obviously. But yeah, you got the two people with the most heat in the same angle," The Undertaker said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Undertaker is a massive fan of Dominik Mysterio

Earlier this year, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on The Judgment Day and heaped big praise on two members of the faction, Dominik and Damian Priest. Here's what he had to say about the duo:

“The depth of talent now. You’ve got so many guys that have come up like The Judgment Day. Those guys — Damian Priest and Dominik, my goodness. We haven’t had that kind of heel in so long that just carries that kind of heat with him.” [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Damian Priest and Dominik aren't friends anymore. Finn Balor turned on Priest at WWE SummerSlam while 'Dirty' Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley. The Archer of Infamy and Ripley are all set to take on Dominik and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team match at the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker's comments about Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

