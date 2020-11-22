The Undertaker makes a bold statement about The Fiend 

WWE veteran The Undertaker recently sat down with American rapper Snoop Dogg for a chat on Instagram Live. The duo discussed a bunch of topics, and The Undertaker opened up on WWE Superstar The Fiend at one point during the conversation.

The Undertaker had a lot of good things to say about The Fiend, but one that stuck out and is bound to delight fans of The Fiend, was him stating that the RAW Superstar is similar to him when he had just made his debut. Check out his full comment below:

I'm enjoying what The Fiend is doing. He's like that 1990 Undertaker. He's catching everybody off-guard and doing stuff that people aren't used to seeing. And what he's doing is real savvy too. It's deep, and thought-provoking.

The Undertaker and Fiend are similar in more ways than one

Bray Wyatt's previous gimmick reminded fans of The Undertaker, as in the way he carried himself, and the spookiness factor associated with it. When he donned the character of The Fiend, the comparisons only grew at that point. The Fiend is quite possibly the most dangerous entity in all of WWE. His mere presence is enough to make fellow Superstars run for cover.

The Undertaker had a similar aura when he debuted back in late 1990. He was a mysterious guy who seemingly didn't feel any pain. He didn't show any emotion and was hell-bent on putting down everyone who came in his path. When The Undertaker himself states that The Fiend reminds him of himself when he was younger, that's quite a compliment and an indication that Wyatt is doing something right.