  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Undertaker
  • The Undertaker makes massive announcement; set to appear at upcoming WWE show

The Undertaker makes massive announcement; set to appear at upcoming WWE show

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 05, 2025 02:38 GMT
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via WWE.com)

The Undertaker recently made an announcement on social media. In a post, he tagged WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and noted that he'll appear at an upcoming event.

Ad

The Deadman was last seen on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. He showed up as the American Badass after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship. The two stars interacted as she was leaving.

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, The Undertaker took to X to share that Roadblock is shaping up to be a good show. He then informed Shawn Michaels that he'd be in person at The Theater at Madison Square Garden to watch the action unfold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"#WWERoadblock is a stacked show. @ShawnMichaels – I’ll be at @TheTheaterAtMSG to watch it all go down next week," wrote Undertaker.
Ad

The Undertaker has appeared in NXT before. In the October 10, 2023 episode, he attacked Bron Breakker after his match against Carmelo Hayes. He also appeared in his biker gimmick.

That show featured many big names, including John Cena, LA Knight, Asuka, Solo Sikoa, and more. It'll be interesting to see whether The Phenom will have a role at Roadblock or simply observe the show.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी