The Undertaker makes massive announcement; set to appear at upcoming WWE show

The Undertaker recently made an announcement on social media. In a post, he tagged WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and noted that he'll appear at an upcoming event.

The Deadman was last seen on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. He showed up as the American Badass after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship. The two stars interacted as she was leaving.

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, The Undertaker took to X to share that Roadblock is shaping up to be a good show. He then informed Shawn Michaels that he'd be in person at The Theater at Madison Square Garden to watch the action unfold.

"#WWERoadblock is a stacked show. @ShawnMichaels – I’ll be at @TheTheaterAtMSG to watch it all go down next week," wrote Undertaker.

The Undertaker has appeared in NXT before. In the October 10, 2023 episode, he attacked Bron Breakker after his match against Carmelo Hayes. He also appeared in his biker gimmick.

That show featured many big names, including John Cena, LA Knight, Asuka, Solo Sikoa, and more. It'll be interesting to see whether The Phenom will have a role at Roadblock or simply observe the show.

