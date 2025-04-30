The Undertaker makes a surprise return and sends a warning to current WWE champion

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT. He was involved in a backstage segment with Oba Femi.
The Phenom is one of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business. He has shared the ring with countless stars, won multiple championships, and headlined numerous events. He is currently retired from in-ring competition but still makes sporadic appearances in WWE.
During this week's episode of NXT, Ava announced that a 25-man battle royal will take place next week to determine who will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at Battleground. The Ruler reacted to the news during a backstage interview, stating that he would defend the title against Trick Williams if the latter wins the match next Tuesday, but he will remain the champion no matter how many times they face each other.
The Undertaker then showed up and told Oba Femi that NXT was his yard... for now. The Deadman then said he had some guys from LFG who were going to come for Oba Femi very soon. Shiloh Hill, Anthony Luke, and Jasper Troy appeared behind Femi.
The Ruler asked Undertaker whether they were the future he was talking about, and the WWE Hall of Famer said they were. The current NXT Champion then said he looked forward to the challenge, and he and The Undertaker shook hands.