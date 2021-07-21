The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's daughter holds hilarious sign mocking WWE Superstars during RAW

WWE legend The Undertaker was at the RAW after Money in the Bank, along with his wife and former superstar, Michelle McCool, and their daughter. The Deadman's daughter held hilarious signs that mocked WWE Superstars at the show.

The RAW after Money in the Bank took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.. McCool and The Undertaker's daughter made a sign to show WWE Superstars when she was seated at ringside.

One side of it read, 'My mom can beat all the women here,' while the other said: 'My dad can beat all these guys.'

Here are a few screengrabs from McCool's story on Instagram. Tamina didn't seem impressed by the sign when she noticed it before her match on RAW.

Undertaker and Michelle McCool's daughter

Undertaker and Michelle McCool's daughter

As per WrestlingNews, The Undertaker was backstage during this week's WWE RAW, while his wife Michelle McCool was seated ringside along with their daughter. The family was at the show as they live nearby and were "just visiting friends.

"The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool were at WWE Raw last night. McCool was in the front row away from the cameras. McCool and Taker were there just visiting friends since they live in the Dallas area."

WWE RAW after Money in the Bank

The WWE RAW after Money in the Bank was an action-packed one, kicked off by John Cena. Cena made his intentions clear right off the bat, challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at SummerSlam.

Keith Lee returned to RAW, answering Bobby Lashley's Open Challenge, but lost. The All Mighty's night wasn't over as he was confronted by Goldberg, who arrived on the red brand to challenge him. The WWE Hall of Famer will likely face Lashley at SummerSlam.

The big story of the night was a title change right at the end of the show as Nikki A.S.H., the Women's Money in the Bank winner, cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair and won the RAW Women's Championship.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Alan John