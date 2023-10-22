The Undertaker might be responsible for a recent idea that worked massively for WWE, Hall of Famer speculates

It's been years since The Undertaker left his wrestling boots in the ring, but he is still a draw whenever he appears on WWE TV. While reacting to his recent NXT appearance, Road Dogg speculated that the decision to show up might have come from The Undertaker himself.

WWE put on its most star-studded NXT episode recently, as The Undertaker ended the show by posing with Carmelo Hayes after laying out Bron Breakker with a Chokeslam.

The Deadman inside an NXT ring helped WWE get a massive number for the brand's episode, which directly competed with AEW Dynamite. Road Dogg, who previously worked backstage in NXT, was glad to see The Undertaker grace the developmental zone with his legendary presence.

Road Dogg also commended icons like The Undertaker for being willing to give back to the young talents. The Hall of Famer even added that The Undertaker would have pitched the plan to be involved with NXT for one night only.

"Yeah, it was so good! We talked about it; it was by design. Look, you start the show, and you do all you can to draw the viewers," said the WWE Executive on Oh...You Didn't Know. "Like I said earlier, mission accomplished; that's exactly what happened. Thanks to stars like Undertaker, who have no problem at all giving back. When they are asked, 'Hey, do you mind doing it? No, I wouldn't mind.' I wouldn't doubt it if he suggested, you know what I mean? If it was his idea to come down here." 1:00 - 1:50]

Road Dogg on WWE accomplishing its mission

The NXT episode in question didn't just feature The Undertaker, as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, LA Knight and Asuka were also in the house to make it an extraordinary night.

Shawn Michaels and his team left no stone unturned in making NXT feel like a big deal, and multiple veterans were more than happy to help boost the viewership figures. As the statistics have proven, WWE convincingly beat AEW in the head-to-head battle, and Road Dogg felt that was the entire purpose.

The tag team legend stated:

"Cena was there to help. It was really cool to see everybody come together; Cody, too, and Paul Heyman were all over the show and accomplishing that mission they set out to do. They set out to do a number, and they did." [1:51 - 2:20]

