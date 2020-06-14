The Undertaker names Superstars he preferred working with

The Undertaker had a certain type of wrestlers he liked working with.

The Undertaker knew the Superstars he best worked with.

The Undertaker has his favorites in the business

The Undertaker, a name almost synonymous with WWE, has given the WWE Universe moments that will be burned in its memory forever. One of the most significant accomplishments of The Undertaker was his unbeaten WrestleMania streak. The Undertaker had gone 21 WrestleManias unbeaten until WrestleMania 30. Brock Lesnar was the first Superstar to beat The Undertaker's at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns did the same at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker on Superstars he liked facing

The Undertaker was in an interview with author Gary Vaynerchuk. During the interview, The Undertaker spoke about his views on The Rock and also a certain type of Superstars he liked wrestling with.

“It would have to be Shawn, at the top of the list, but I mean, there are several. It’s funny, I like to work with the smaller guys. My better matches were with guys, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart. One, they really understood the product, they understood what they were gonna have to do to work against somebody my size and that was so strong, and I try to preach that to guys all the time, because when you watch those guys work, the size discrepancy faded away quickly because you believed in them.” (h/t 411mania.com)

The Undertaker has had two matches with Shawn Michaels at The Showcase of Immortals. At WrestleMania 26, Shawn Michaels put his career on the line and was forced to retire when The Phenom walked away with the win that night. While The Undertaker hasn't battled Bret Hart or Kurt Angle at WrestleMania, they have crossed paths while battling for WWE's top prize.

The Undertaker has been with the WWE since 1990 and is one of the promotion's main draws even today. Even though The Deadman isn't a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE, he has won the World Heavyweight Championship thrice and has also been a Hardcore Champion. He has also won the Tag Team Championships on six occasions with Superstars such as Big Show, Stone Cold, The Rock, and Kane.

The Undertaker recently won the Tuwaiq Trophy at Super ShowDown earlier this year. The Phenom beat AJ Styles to win the coveted trophy, sparking a feud with the former WWE Champion. The two clashed at WrestleMania 36 in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match.