"A tombstone on a grave" - The Undertaker details how the name for his iconic finishing move came about

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Undertaker has narrated how the name for his iconic finisher, Tombstone Piledriver, came about.

Not many superstars have managed to escape the deadly Tombstone Piledriver. The finisher has been widely featured in some of his most iconic matches over the years.

The Undertaker was a special guest on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin. The Deadman recalled that he and a few others came up with the name for his brutal combat. The former WWE Champion also stated that someone from the group visualized the idea of a tombstone on the grave to help name the move.

You know what, we had come up with it, it was kind of a collaboration thing.I honestly can't tell you. I do not think I am gonna take credit for it. I know there was a group of us. Bruce Prichard, Pat Patterson, myself, and Michael Hayes probably was there and we were trying to figure out what we were going to name this thing and then someone just kind of visualized putting a tombstone on a grave, how heavy that would be, how it would look like, I think that is how the name came up," said The Phenom. (From 30:12-31:17)

The Undertaker to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2022

The Last Outlaw is all set to enter a prestigious class of wrestlers this year with his Hall of Fame induction.

The Phenom will be inducted the night before WrestleMania 38 by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The announcement of the Undertaker's induction took the WWE Universe by storm. Several tweets flowed in, hailing this year's ceremony as the greatest of all time.

It was previously reported that the veteran might be a solo inductee into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. With the announcement of Vader and Sharmell's induction, the promotion decided to move forward the traditional way.

