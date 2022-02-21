WWE never booked The Undertaker for Elimination Chamber – Reports

The Undertaker was never booked by WWE for Elimination Chamber 2022, which took place last week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19.

During the event, WWE played a video for The Phenom's Hall of Induction later this year. While nothing else was related to The Undertaker at the Premium Live Event, the man himself appeared at Bad Bunny's concert in Texas.

There were reports regarding WWE altering its plans to feature the former world champion in Saudi Arabia. However, according to reports by RSN, a member of WWE's creative team clarified that Taker was "never booked" to be in Jeddah.

The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has already confirmed that The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

The news took the WWE Universe by storm as tweets started flowing in from fans and fellow wrestlers. The Undertaker's WWE career spans over 30 years, and he's one of the best-loved superstars to have ever stepped into the squared circle.

The 56-year-old was recently in conversation with Joe Fryer on The Today Show and said his mother is very happy to hear the news:

"She also kind of puts it together, like, if he goes in the Hall of Fame, he ain't getting back in the ring. So she ain't gonna be worried about her baby boy hurting anymore."

The Phenom revealed that his mother gave him a piece of her mind if he didn't call her after a premium live event:

"Oh my gosh, yes. It's ridiculous. If I didn't call home after a pay-per-view, I was gonna hear about it."

