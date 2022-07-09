"It was about my journey" - The Undertaker opens up on not mentioning Mick Foley during his WWE Hall of Fame speech

While The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech was lauded by many as the best they had heard, some fans extracted a point of criticism stemming from the fact that Mick Foley was not mentioned during the speech.

The Deadman recently revealed that while Mick Foley was an important part of his career, he wasn't going through each and every single angle or opponent during his speech.

During his speech, The Undertaker referenced multiple stars who were a major part of his career spanning from Shawn Michaels to Triple H. Fans were seemingly upset that despite their storied rivalry, Mick Foley wasn't mentioned. Mrs Foley's baby boy, however, did not take offense to it and offered a very reasonable explanation as to why no one should be angry on his behalf.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on the criticism he received for omitting Mick Foley from his Hall of Fame speech:

"I delivered the speech and I got everything out there that I wanted to say. I got a little bit of blowback for not mentioning a couple of people, but it wasn't about...If I go through every angle, every opponent...It was more about those three pillars I referenced back when I'm talking about Shawn [Michaels], that had a direct meaning to never being content. That's why I talked so much about Shawn then, Triple H.

The Phenom added that he has already talked about Foley on various occasions.

I've talked about Mick Foley until I'm blue in the gills . . . It was about my journey and the things I've learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That's what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I'm sorry." [H/T Bleacher Report]

The Undertaker on his relationship with Mick Foley

The Deadman was sure to mention that he has a close bond with the former WWE Champion. The two collided at King of The Ring 1998 in a Hell in a Cell match, which is still fondly remembered as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

"I love Mick Foley. I think what we did will outlive the test of time as far as our angle. But then I can talk about Edge and so on. I haven't talked to any of those guys. I hope they didn't get their feelings hurt, but it wasn't about all that." [H/T Bleacher Report]

The two surely made history and set a standard that modern day Hell in a Cell matches are still trying to meet.

