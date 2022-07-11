“No one's ever going to pay money to watch you wrestle” - The Undertaker opens up about being disrespected in WCW

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has recalled his contract negotiations with WCW.

Before becoming one of the greatest superstars to step inside the squared circle with WWE, The Deadman was a part of WCW for a brief period. Known as "Mean Mark" Callous during his time with the promotion, he worked there for a year before eventually making the jump to WWE.

In a recent video on WWE's YouTube channel, The Undertaker revealed that he was told by Ole Anderson of WCW that no one would pay to see him:

"I'd been with WCW now about eight or nine months, and it was time to start renegotiating my contract. I was happy there. I liked being in WCW. So I got called in and Ole Anderson was there, who was booking territory at the time. They basically offered me the exact same deal that I'd just worked on. And I was like, 'Okay, I was hoping for just a little bit of a bump.' Ole looks right at me and he goes, 'Mark, you're a great athlete, but no one's ever gonna pay money to watch you wrestle.'" (00:03)

The Deadman went on to reveal that he was heartbroken after hearing Ole's words:

"I was really taken aback. Like, how do you react to that? This is like the passion of my life, and then here's somebody of Ole Anderson's stature, someone that you looked up to, basically telling you that you ain't got it." (00:54)

The Undertaker says he felt motivated after leaving WCW

The Undertaker officially left WCW in September 1990. At just 25 years old, The Phenom was eager to begin working for Vince McMahon and signed with WWF just a month later.

Speaking on WWE's official Youtube channel, he added that while he was devastated after the contract negotiations with WCW, it ended up motivating him to achieve greater success:

"That was a definite shot in the gut. But it ended up fueling me that much more, because then I had a chip on my shoulder. It took my determination to even a higher level, because I knew within me that I had something to offer and they were the ones making the mistake." (01:29)

The Undertaker went on to become one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He was recently inducted into the company's Hall of Fame after a glorious career that spanned over 30 years.

