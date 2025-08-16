The Undertaker and others accused of "sabotage" by veteran on WWE show

The Undertaker and others have been accused of "sabotage" on a WWE show. The Phenom has continued to remain with WWE despite his retirement from the squared circle in 2020, having signed a Legends deal. He has made a few appearances on WWE TV and is also a part of the company's reality show Legends & Future Greats (LFG).

WWE LFG involves the mentors training up-and-coming talent at the Performance Center for an NXT contract. The competitors are divided into teams led by WWE legends. The Undertaker is a mentor on the show, along with his wife and former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool, as well as Booker T.

Meanwhile, veteran wrestler Bully Ray, who is also a part of the show, recently accused the other mentors of conspiring against his mentee, Zena Sterling. In a video posted by WWE on YouTube, Ray can be seen furious with the voting as he storms off, with The Deadman and McCool watching on.

"That's the third time they voted the same way. Bulls**t. Sabotage, collusion, conspiracy. They know da*n well that Zena is the one to beat. Here's what's going on. Zena showed more fire in that match than she ever had. Yes, Penina did well, but more than Zena? Absolutely freakin' not. Here's the problem: we expected [it] from Zena. Try to tell me I'm wrong," he said. [From 0:00 to 0:43]

Check out the video below:

This is the second season of LFG, with Michelle McCool replacing Mickie James from the first season.

The Undertaker had a successful first season of WWE LFG

The first season of WWE LFG saw Jasper Troy, who was mentored by Booker T, and Tyra Mae Steele, mentored by The Undertaker, emerge as winners.

The Deadman also won the LFG Championship for emerging as the best mentor, due to his team having accumulated the most points throughout the season. The Undertaker had two of his rookies in the final.

