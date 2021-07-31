"Sounds like hell of a tag team" - The Undertaker on tagging alongside popular DC character

Moments ago, The Undertaker took to Twitter to react to a recent Margot Robbie interview conducted by WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The Deadman pitched an interesting idea of tagging alongside Robbie's DC Universe character Harley Quinn, the star of the recent film Suicide Squad.

"The Deadman and Harley Quinn? Sounds like hell of a tag team," the Undertaker Tweeted.

Robbie named The Undertaker her favorite WWE star alongside John Cena, who plays the role of Peacemaker in Suicide Squad:

"I really have an issue with this misconception that women aren't excited by or don't like action or fight scenes or anything," Robbie said. "I mean, I watched WWE growing up and my favorite was The Undertaker and John Cena, by the way, so it was crazy working with him. But imagine if I had grown up watching you [Bianca Belair] on screen. Imagine what I would have thought I was capable of doing had I grown up seeing women do all the things that I loved watching men do."

It will surely be interesting to see The Undertaker and Harley Quinn partner up for a one off. Although they might not tag in the ring, it would be entertaining for the two to possibly do a small project together in the form of a video or a possible cameo appearance.

The Undertaker retired from wrestling last year

Last year at WrestleMania, The Undertaker competed in his last WWE match against AJ Styles. The two faced off in a cinematic Boneyard match which is considered to be one of the best matches on the two-night show.

A few weeks after WrestleMania 36, WWE Network aired Undertaker: The Last Ride, a six-part documentary that focused on the last few years of the Deadman's career. In the fifth episode, The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE and hung up his boots after a legendary career.

The @undertaker looks for redemption in chapter two of Undertaker: The Last Ride, available this Sunday on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/6HJL5m8Utr — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2020

30 years after his debut, The Undertaker made his last WWE appearance at Survivor Series last year. He bid farewell to the WWE Universe in an emotional speech before kneeling down in his iconic pose.

Although The Undertaker has retired from wrestling, he can still make sporadic appearances for WWE. Do you think The Undertaker will show up in WWE anytime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

