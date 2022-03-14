The Undertaker predicts the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker has backed Roman Reigns to come out victorious at WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar. The Deadman recently gave his prediction for the mega match in a special video on WWE's YouTube channel.

The Phenom admitted that it was a hard call to choose between his former rivals, but he still went with Reigns, though he felt it would be an upset for the Tribal Chief to win.

"It's a good question, and it's hard to call," said The Undertaker. "I'm going to go out on a limb, I say, Roman, what possibly would be an upset." [2:58 - 3:15]

The Undertaker is one of the few WWE Superstars who has wrestled Reigns and Lesnar at major premium events.

The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on Reigns and Lesnar's strengths and recalled his battles with the reigning world champions. The Undertaker was impressed by the physicality that both men brought to the table, as he noted below:

"Roman, man, he just exudes such confidence," The Undertaker continued. "When I wrestled Roman, he was on the rise. He was still ascending to where he is now. A much, I don't know, a calmer demeanor, but still just tons of energy, tons of charisma," explained the Phenom. "Other than the Ls I took, I really enjoyed working with him. It's really entertaining to see guys that size be able to move the way they can and be able to do the things that they can—physical, brutal, especially on Brock's end. Roman, much more calculated, but again, explosive athleticism, really athletic big man." [0:56 - 1:45]

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will compete to become the new Unified WWE World Champion

WrestleMania 38 is being billed as the most stupendous edition in the event's illustrious history. The star-studded show will conclude with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's headlining match on night two.

In the "Winner Take All" contest, both the Universal and WWE titles will be on the line, and one of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will walk out of AT&T Stadium as the undisputed world champion.

Do you agree with The Undertaker's prediction for the match? Sound off in the comments section and let us know your expectations from the high-profile showdown.

