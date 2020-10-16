The Undertaker previews ’30 Days of the Deadman' on WWE Network

The Undertaker. The Phenom. The Prince of Darkness. The Deadman. The multi-time WWE World Champion has thrilled audiences for decades with his in-ring ability, larger-than-life aura, and innate ability to stay relevant despite being around for 30 years.

Starting October 25, the WWE Network will air a new Undertaker documentary every Sunday for five weeks. A first look at “30 Days of the Deadman” will air on the network this Sunday, October 18. The Undertaker himself took to Twitter to announce the lineup.

The Undertaker says WWE fans will learn a lot over the next few weeks

The Undertaker, a rarity on social media, previewed the upcoming line up on Twitter about his 30 years in the business that has given him so much.

.@WWE fans will learn A LOT from 30 years in the business that has given me so much. You’ll be able to check it out on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/hYKeT5WVPD — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 16, 2020

The full programming schedule is listed as follows:

Sunday, October 25 - WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer

Sunday, November 1 - Meeting Mark Calaway

Sunday, November 8 - The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer

Sunday, November 15 - Brothers of Destruction

Sunday, November 22 - “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker

The Undertaker may have seemingly retired from the squared circle, but his legacy will live for years to come.