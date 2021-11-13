The Undertaker reveals unlikely career he would have without WWE

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever to step inside a squared circle. His dedication and willingness to commit to the craft is legendary. It appears The Deadman would have had an alternative career choice if he hadn't chosen pro-wrestling as his line of work.

Taker rounded off his wrestling journey with a pictorial Boneyard Match against The Phenomenal AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The bout itself was a notable success, receiving acclamation from the WWE universe.

Speaking to Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker noted that he would have been in the army if pro-wrestling wasn't his vocation.

”It probably would have been the military. Like I said, I’ve always been one to really know what my strengths, my weaknesses, my capabilities are and aren’t. I doubt if I would have had a very long run in European pro basketball, but I do see myself – if I had to join the armed forces I probably would have been a career guy". stated Undertaker.

The Grim Reaper also added that it would be unwise to return for another match and has decided to remain retired. His final WWE appearance was at Survivor Series pay-per-view in 2020.

The Undertaker might possibly headline WWE Hall of Fame in 2022

The Undertaker, The Deadman, The Phenom: Mark William Calaway is one of the best ever to lace a pair of boots. Regardless of his accolades, he has yet to enter the WWE Hall of Fame.

There's a massive possibility that 'Taker might headline the Hall of Fame in 2022. The ceremony will take place alongside WrestleMania 38 in his home state of Texas. And a headline induction would prove to be the ultimate tribute to the immortal wrestler.

His Hall of Fame entry would be a fabled conclusion for a performer who has reached the greatest stratum of pro-wrestling.

The Undertaker has had a multitude of surgeries over the course of his lengthy career. Many of them have affected the functionality of his daily life. The Deadman had recently stated that his right knee was in bad condition and required surgery.

With a phenomenal victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker is currently enjoying his well deserved retirement.

It seems as if The American Bad Ass may finally be riding off into the sunset.

