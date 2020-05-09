The Undertaker provides his honest opinion on facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles from WrestleMania

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a historic, first-ever Boneyard Match, and in doing so, 'The Phenom' also brought back his iconic biker persona.

While speaking to TV Guide in a recent interview prior to the release of "The Last Ride" docuseries, The Undertaker opened up on still competing in the world of pro wrestling, despite being in his 50s and also what it was like to face 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles.

WWE veteran Undertaker opens up onbeing an active competitor and facing AJ Styles

During the interview, The Undertaker said that the only reason why he still continues to perform as an active competitor in professional wrestling is due to his passion for the business and not because of the money or the fame. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"It's easy to sit on the outside and [say], 'Is he greedy? Does he want the money? Does he want the fame?' But those things are the farthest thing from my interests. I've never enjoyed being a celebrity. It's the love of what I do," he explained.

The Undertaker was reportedly set to retire from the business in 2019. However, the idea of a dream match against AJ Styles is what kept him going, given the fact that the former WWE World Champion has always respected Styles as an in-ring performer and a human being.

"At that point, I was pretty content. I'd already kind of come to grips with the fact that my days, especially with WrestleMania, it was time to move on. And then, the match with A.J. presents itself. We've both been in the business for a while and our paths had never crossed. That's very unusual to never have a match with [someone of that stature] and I really hold him in very high regard as an in-ring performer and as a human being."

What's next for The Undertaker?

The Undertaker's Last Ride docuseries will be telecasted shortly after this weekend's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and will feature several backstage aspects in regards to 'The Deadman.