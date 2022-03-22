“I’m not done yet but that’s part of the game” - The Undertaker gives an update on the future following numerous surgeries

The Undertaker has come out with an update on his future despite having numerous surgeries throughout his illustrious career.

The Phenom has collected a lot of wear and tear over his 30 years in the business. In 1994 he suffered a back injury that forced him to miss WrestleMania. At Insurrextion 2001, Stone Cold Steve Austin accidentally ripped the Deadman's ear open during a handicap match, which required a small surgery to repair.

The Undertaker opened up about his many surgeries on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, expressing that he has no regrets about the injuries he sustained:

"Yeah, definitely have been blessed with good doctors. They put me back together. I am sure I am not done yet but that's part of the game. You know when you get in and you know it's gonna take its toll on you and there are no regrets there. I would do, knowing what I know now, all the surgeries I have had, the injuries, everything, I wouldn't have changed a thing. I would have done it all the same way. It is just part of the game and comes with it." (23:50)

The Undertaker comments on why he did not smile a lot in his pictures

The Deadman has revealed why he did not smile a lot in his pictures.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the former world champion stated that he used to live in his character. He also professed that people have questioned him about not smiling countless times:

"I did not smile a lot. The internet wasn't there back then, it was just me living in the character. A lot of my family's photos, a lot of my mom's photos, you know, all the brothers are together there, I am stonefaced. Like I said, it became part of me. I can't tell you how many times I heard 'Do you ever smile?' It kinda became a joke, and I said, 'I am smiling'. You know, 'I'm smiling on the inside.'" (18:40)

WWE @WWE @WWE ’s first-ever non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) showcasing iconic moments from The @undertaker ’s legendary WWE career, along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences, arrive just in time for the #WrestleMania .@WWE’s first-ever non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) showcasing iconic moments from The @undertaker’s legendary WWE career, along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences, arrive just in time for the #WrestleMania! https://t.co/Eq3oFINmB1

Do you think The Undertaker will return for one last match? Sound off below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Jacob Terrell