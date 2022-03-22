×
Create
Notifications

“I’m not done yet but that’s part of the game” - The Undertaker gives an update on the future following numerous surgeries

The Undertaker is a former World Heavyweight Champion
The Undertaker is a former World Heavyweight Champion
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 01:55 AM IST
News

The Undertaker has come out with an update on his future despite having numerous surgeries throughout his illustrious career.

The Phenom has collected a lot of wear and tear over his 30 years in the business. In 1994 he suffered a back injury that forced him to miss WrestleMania. At Insurrextion 2001, Stone Cold Steve Austin accidentally ripped the Deadman's ear open during a handicap match, which required a small surgery to repair.

The Undertaker opened up about his many surgeries on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, expressing that he has no regrets about the injuries he sustained:

"Yeah, definitely have been blessed with good doctors. They put me back together. I am sure I am not done yet but that's part of the game. You know when you get in and you know it's gonna take its toll on you and there are no regrets there. I would do, knowing what I know now, all the surgeries I have had, the injuries, everything, I wouldn't have changed a thing. I would have done it all the same way. It is just part of the game and comes with it." (23:50)
Hell in a Cell on the grandest stage of them all… won’t ever forget that one!!! #WrestleMania twitter.com/shanemcmahon/s…

The Undertaker comments on why he did not smile a lot in his pictures

The Deadman has revealed why he did not smile a lot in his pictures.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the former world champion stated that he used to live in his character. He also professed that people have questioned him about not smiling countless times:

"I did not smile a lot. The internet wasn't there back then, it was just me living in the character. A lot of my family's photos, a lot of my mom's photos, you know, all the brothers are together there, I am stonefaced. Like I said, it became part of me. I can't tell you how many times I heard 'Do you ever smile?' It kinda became a joke, and I said, 'I am smiling'. You know, 'I'm smiling on the inside.'" (18:40)
.@WWE’s first-ever non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) showcasing iconic moments from The @undertaker’s legendary WWE career, along with never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences, arrive just in time for the #WrestleMania! https://t.co/Eq3oFINmB1

Do you think The Undertaker will return for one last match? Sound off below!

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी