The Undertaker questioned former WWE CEO Vince McMahon's catastrophic decision on his career

The Undertaker candidly discussed an important decision made by WWE's former boss, Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer even admitted to not liking the last-minute change of plans.

In 2014, Vince McMahon booked Brock Lesnar to go over The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Ending 'Taker's streak was a controversial choice and arguably the most shocking moment in the last decade.

The Undertaker opened up to Bully Ray on the Busted Open podcast. The Deadman revealed that upon arrival at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for WrestleMania 30, the former World Heavyweight Champion was informed that The Beast Incarnate was going over. He went to Vince and questioned the decision:

"But this time I questioned him [Vince McMahon]. I gave him my points," The Undertaker said. "I just wanted to make sure that he was sure, because through the build-uptit had gone back and forth."

The 59-year-old veteran further noted how Vince kept saying he needed to retain the streak for some more time. After doing the final WWE show before The Show of Shows, 'Taker flew home for a few days. When the winner was swapped, it threw him off-guard:

"He was like, 'Mark, if not [Brock Lesnar], who?' I get it. It protected — there was nobody on the roster right then, on that day, I don't think there was anybody on the roster ready to take that." [From 16:32 onwards]

The Undertaker says Vince McMahon was not sold on a former WWE Champion

Although when Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, he was only two years into his second WWE run, The Beast Incarnate had an impressive run in the UFC before he signed a new contract with Stamfored-based promotion.

The Hall of Famer noted how younger talents like Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt were still figuring things out, so the company could not put one of them in Lesnar's spot on The Show of Shows. Regarding Wyatt, McMahon was allegedly not completely sold on him:

"Roman was still a little bit away. Bray was still trying to get his thing figured out. Vince was not completely sold on him at that point still. There was nobody on the roster. That was my only question — are you sure that's what you want to do?" 'Taker recalled. [From 18:00 to 18:20]

The Deadman also admitted his health was fading, so something had to be done about the streak. A year later, the ex-UFC mauler gave The Last Outlaw a pep talk before he locked horns with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

