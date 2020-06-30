The Undertaker randomly broke character and started dancing inside a restaurant when he heard a song he loves

The Undertaker rarely ever breaks his character outside the WWE ring

The Undertaker was last seen in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is arguably the most fearsome Superstars, both inside and outside the ring. The Undertaker is one of the last WWE Superstars who has tried to maintain kayfabe by not breaking his character when in public.

However, former tag-team Champion D-Von Dudley shared an interesting story on his podcast involving The Undertaker around WrestleMania X-8. In a surprising antic, The Undertaker got up mid-way during a conversation he was having with D-Von and started dancing to 'Kung Fu Fighting' from Kung Fu Panda.

D-Von Dudley recounts hilarious incident with The Undertaker

10-time Champio in WWE, D-Von revealed that initially he thought he had said something to offend The Undertaker and that is why he stopped their conversation mid-way, but that wasn't the case.

It was WrestleMania in Toronto, and me and Taker, with my ex-wife at the time, we went out to eat with him. He was with his ex-wife at the time Sara," D-Von said. "We were at Planet Hollywood in Toronto. I'll never forget it. We're at Planet Hollywood, and we're all talking. We're just shooting the stuff. The whole nine.

All of a sudden, the song 'Kung Fu Fighting' came on, but the beginning of the song where it starts [D-Von sings the beginning of the song]. We're talking, and he hears that. I was in the middle of saying something, and all of sudden he just stops. I look at my ex-wife like, 'did I say something wrong? What the hell?' I looked at Sara and said, 'I might have messed up.' All of sudden, when that part came on, 'everybody was kung fu fighting', he just stood up in front of the whole restaurant [D-Von imitates Undertaker's dancing]. We were just like, 'what the hell?' He goes, 'yeah, I love that song. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It is very unlike The Undertaker to break character in such a manner and I have to admit that just the thought of The Undertaker is a rather peculiar one.

While The Deadman did his best to keep away from the public eye for over 20 years, we got a glimpse of The Undertaker behind the scenes during the recent WWE Network Docu-Series: The Last Ride.

The Documentary focused on what The Undertaker is like when he is not playing his WWE character and how this character has affected his private life as well.