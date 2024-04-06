The Undertaker reacts to his appearance at WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker appeared at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame to induct The G.O.A.T Muhammad Ali. After the ceremony, The Deadman shared a message on social media.

Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., aka Muhammad Ali, is regarded as one of the greatest boxers in the history of professional boxing. He won a gold medal in the 1960 Summer Olympics. With his agility and swiftness in the ring, he had 56 wins and five defeats. Ali has also appeared in WrestleMania in the past as a guest referee.

The Deadman took to his social media account to send a message after Muhammad Ali was inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

"Honoured to be inducting Muhammad Ali into the @wwe Hall of Fame," he wrote.

Check out the screengrab of The Phenom's Instagram story below:

Kevin Owens opened up about a missed bout with The Undertaker

During an interview with Joe Baiamonte of WrestleSphere, Kevin Owens asserted that there was a possibility of a hyped-up match between him and The Phenom.

However, it was switched to Shane McMahon vs. The Undertaker as it was more significant than his.

“I think things just shifted and that was the year that Shane McMahon returned, so obviously at the time, my standing in the company compared to Shane McMahon coming back after all those years, the thought was probably ‘Shane McMahon versus The Undertaker is a huge match. I know it was on the table and it was heavily discussed and it would have been amazing. My first WrestleMania, to be in there with The Undertaker, would have been sweet. It didn’t happen, but I’ve been in the ring with him. I was actually in the ring with him in the main event of a Madison Square Garden show, so I got to do that with him which was really cool.”

The Phenom has had a glorifying career in professional wrestling. He's still considered one of the best superstars the company has ever come across.

