"Well said"- The Undertaker reacts to Bad Bunny's comments about pro wrestling

Bad Bunny was one of the biggest headline makers at WrestleMania 37 as the Grammy award-winning rapper exceeded expectations in his professional wrestling debut.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest picked up a massive win over The Miz and Morrison, and the Puerto Rican musician received widespread plaudits for his efforts more than a month ago. Bad Bunny trained extensively at the WWE Performance Center, and the results were all there to be seen at WrestleMania 37.

During a recent appearance on the Season 4 premiere of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted, Bad Bunny said he realized pro wrestling was "100% real" during his training period. The 27-year-old artist stated that being a professional wrestling athlete was no joke as the physical risks were legitimate.

"It's real. It's 100% real. It's insane. When I was learning the first day, and they were teaching me how to fall, take bumps, I said, 'How can these people do this for 20-30 years?" Guys like Undertaker, Triple H, and so many others….receiving that pain," said Bad Bunny.

The Undertaker reacted to Bad Bunny's comments, and The Deadman gave his seal of approval to the popular rapper. The WWE Legend also added that everyone in the wrestling community was proud of Bad Bunny's work at WrestleMania 37.

Triple H's reaction to Bad Bunny's statements

Triple H wasn't too far behind either when it came to praising Bad Bunny as the NXT boss highlighted the star's work ethic and dedication towards the wrestling business.

Puerto Rico has a rich wrestling heritage, and Bad Bunny grew up as a fan who eventually got to live his dream at WWE's most prestigious event.

@sanbenito dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania. He's not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!!

.@sanbenito dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania. He’s not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!! https://t.co/uy2OlPg2eu — Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2021

Bad Bunny's critically-acclaimed performance at WrestleMania 37 could open the doors for future appearances as WWE would ideally want to utilize his star power at opportune moments.

In case you haven't noticed it yet, Bad Bunny is a favorite in the WWE locker room, and his exploits at WrestleMania 37 have also made him a respected figure in the eyes of the fans.

