The Undertaker reacts to the tragic passing of Shad Gaspard

The Undertaker and Gaspard

WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool recently had a sit-down interview with Mario Lopez. Among other things, The Undertaker and McCool opened up on the tragic passing of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard. The former Cryme Tyme member was caught in a strong rip current last Sunday, while swimming at Venice Beach. His body was discovered on Wednesday morning, sending the world of pro-wrestling into mourning.

The Undertaker had nothing but praise for Gaspard, and hailed him for making sure that his son was safe, during his final moments. Here's what The Undertaker had to say about Gaspard:

In this industry, it's hard to find people like that. I mean, he was such a... Obviously he was a genuine, you know, a giant man, but a real I mean, just a sweetheart of a man… When you talk about heroes and people that you look up to, with just that last act of what he did, you know, it just kinda tells you what a great father and human being that he was. It's just so sad. It's just another example, I mean, this year has been so bizarre, you know, Kobe and everything else that's happened and something like that. You know, one minute you're at the beach with your son enjoying having a great time and then something catastrophic like that happens. You hate seeing bad things happen, but you really hate seeing bad things happen to really good people like that. You know, it's really not fair. We pray for his family and hope that they'll be able to deal with this and and and... move on and remember, you know, what a wonderful man he was. [H/T:Fightful]

The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool dubbed Gaspard as one of the nicest guys in WWE, and a rare gem who always had a smile on his face.

He was one of the nicest guys. He's just one of those rare gems that it doesn't matter where he was or who is where, he was always smiling. Everybody has something nice to say about him. He just, man…

The Undertaker and McCool open up on Shad Gaspard's passing:

Shad Gaspard disappeared on Sunday evening, and his body was located three days later

Gaspard was at Venice Beach with his wife and son on Sunday evening. At around 4 PM, Gaspard and his son, along with a few other swimmers, got caught in a strong rip current, prompting a bunch of lifeguards to rush into the ocean to rescue them. As lifeguards approached Gaspard, he told them to save his son first. Moments later, a large wave crashed on Gaspard, and he disappeared into the water.

Gaspard had been missing since then, and a full-fledged search was on for him. Divers were sent to locate his body, and helicopters searched the area as well. On Wednesday morning, a body was found that was later identified as Gaspard's.

The wrestling world reacted to the tragic incident on social media, with the general consensus being that Shad left the world a hero, by saving his son moments before he passed away. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help his family cope financially at this time.