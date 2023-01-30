WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently reacted to the 2023 Royal Rumble event, meeting Hardy and former women's champion Michelle McCool, competing in the women's bout.

The traditional 30 men's and women's over-the-top-rope elimination matches took place this past Saturday night, with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley winning their respective bouts. They will both receive a world title shot at WrestleMania 39. Country music artist Hardy performed his hit song Sold Out before the main event match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, former women's champion Michelle McCool partook in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She came in at number 25 from the front row in the audience. She lasted for approximately 13 minutes and eliminated two other stars.

The Undertaker recently took to Twitter to share a photo of Michelle McCool and himself meeting Hardy. He praised everyone for making the Royal Rumble a memorable event and praised his wife and Hardy for their performance. The two former WWE stars were in San Antonio for The Phenom's 1 deadMAN SHOW which took place the previous night.

"Kudos to all involved in last night’s Royal Rumble, it was a next-level show! So proud of Michelle McCool, always great to see her get back in the ring! And it was a pleasure meeting Hardy, he killed it with his performance of #SoldOut!" he wrote.

Bray Wyatt comments on what The Undertaker whispered to him at WWE RAW XXX

The Deadman made his return to WWE last week during the 30th-anniversary show of the red brand. He was involved in an in-ring segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, which saw him whisper something into the former Universal Champion's ears.

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Eater of Worlds discussed what The Undertaker told him that night.

"Everybody kind of can see it for what it was, right? And when something like that happens, like that's something that no-one can take away from me, that moment belongs to me. No one else in the world in the history of time ever gets to have that moment, no-one but me, right? So what he said was something that only I would have understood and something that only I would be able to appreciate for when and where it happened," said Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt emerged victorious against LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. There was a post-match segment involving Uncle Howdy, who dove off the platform onto Knight.

Would you like to see The Undertaker have another match in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

