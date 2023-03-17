The Undertaker is "really high" on 28-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE legend The Undertaker recently confessed to being "really high" on Omos and showered praise on the young superstar.

The Nigerian Giant is one of WWE's brightest prospects. Though the verdict is still out on his in-ring work, he's been making great strides in recent months. Omos is now gearing up for the biggest match of his still-young career at WrestleMania 39, where he will square off against Brock Lesnar. Amid this, The Undertaker has come forward to offer massive praise for the 28-year-old superstar.

In a recent chat with Alex McCarthy, The Deadman stated that he was "really high" on Omos. The WWE Hall of Famer added that The Nigerian Giant was still growing and was a great human being. Furthermore, The Phenom accepted that he was probably killing off Omos' mystique by revealing his off-screen persona.

"I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh, what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge. He wants to get better," said The Undertaker.

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 The Undertaker on Omos: "I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better." The Undertaker on Omos: "I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better." https://t.co/iSvMviveWv

The Undertaker doesn't want Omos to be on TV every week

Furthermore, the WWE legend also mentioned how Omos was just the kind of athlete he wants to mentor. The Undertaker explained that The Nigerian Giant wasn't an easy performer to book and added that he was "special." The Deadman also said WWE shouldn't overexpose Omos by booking him on TV every week.

"He wants to do all of the things that I look for when I see somebody that I really want to mentor, but it’s difficult because it's just so hard to book him in a way that he should be booked. He is an attraction, he’s not an every week tv kind of guy, he needs to be special,"

Though many aren't expecting Omos to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say he could take him to the limit.

What do you make of The Phenom's comments about Omos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes