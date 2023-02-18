The Undertaker recalls babyface WWE legend refusing to sign an autograph for a child

The Undertaker recently disclosed details about The Ultimate Warrior upsetting a child during his time as one of WWE's top stars.

It is well known that Warrior could be difficult to deal with behind the scenes in the 1980s and 1990s. On one occasion, The Undertaker watched from afar as his former co-worker refused to sign an autograph for a young fan at an airport.

In an interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer explained how he addressed Warrior after the incident:

"I'll never forget this little kid coming up to him," Calaway said. "He's like, 'Mr. Warrior, can I have your autograph?' and he just goes completely [furious]. He was like, 'Leave me the f**k alone!' I'm like, 'Holy…' This little kid's terrified, right? So the mom comes and gets the kid and walks off. I go over, I'm like, 'Jim [Jim Hellwig, Warrior's real name], you can't do that.'" [31:19 – 31:45]

Warrior was among WWE's most notable fan favorites in the early years of WrestleMania. In 1990, the former WWE Champion defeated Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 6.

Why The Undertaker thought The Ultimate Warrior overstepped the mark

Many wrestlers prefer to keep a low profile away from the ring, including The Undertaker. The Ultimate Warrior, by contrast, wore merchandise containing his WWE name as he walked through airports.

Due to his clothing choices, The Undertaker felt that his former opponent should have been more understanding when fans requested autographs:

"You're a walking advertisement to say, 'Come f**k with me, come mess with me.' To his credit, he chilled out later on, but he was a little high strung back then." [31:53 – 32:06]

In 2014, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame three days earlier.

