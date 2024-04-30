The Undertaker received a 3:49 AM voicemail from massive WWE star after WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker received a voicemail from a top star after WrestleMania XL.

The Deadman came out of nowhere during the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL and helped Cody Rhodes in the process by attacking The Rock. He vanished immediately after and Cody ended up defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker revealed that Cody Rhodes sent him a voicemail at 3:49 AM, the night he won the belt. Here's what The Phenom said:

“He sent me a voicemail the night he won the title. It was 3:49 AM, I think. I made out about half of it. I believe he was having a good time that night. Well deserved. He has come full circle. I didn’t see him developing into being the sports entertainer that he is. Another example of motivation and not being content with where you’re at and learning. A lot of guys come into WWE before they are ready and end up leaving, and leaving unhappy. I don’t know for certain, but I’m pretty sure he left the same way. Man, did he figure things out on both sides." [H/T Fightful]

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

The Undertaker reportedly replaced Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Undertaker reportedly was not the original star to make an appearance on Night Two of WrestleMania XL and WWE wanted Stone Cold Steve Austin to come out and attack The Rock. However, the two parties could not reach a financial agreement and The Deadman ended up taking Austin's spot.

The Phenom appeared behind The Rock mere seconds after The Great One had disposed of John Cena. A thunderous Chokeslam followed, taking The Final Boss out of the equation. Cody then went on to pin Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.