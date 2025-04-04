The Undertaker reflects on his reunion with Shawn Michaels

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 04, 2025 08:25 GMT
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker (Image via WWE on YouTube)

The Undertaker recently reunited with his longtime rival, Shawn Michaels. The two WWE Hall of Famers sat down to watch their classic WrestleMania 25 match.

The Deadman and The Heartbreak Kid have a long history. They have shared the ring with each other countless times, and they have always kept fans entertained with their work. People still talk about that iconic match today, and it's regarded by many as the best match in the company's history.

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels appeared on the latest edition of WWE Playback, and they went over their WrestleMania 25 bout together. After the video was posted on YouTube, The Phenom took to X/Twitter to share that he had a lot of fun watching the match with HBK.

"Watching this match back with @ShawnMichaels was almost as much fun as it was doing the match itself…almost!!! This match was the closest to perfect as it got for me. #WrestleMania," wrote Undertaker.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Undertaker's first WWE opponent accused him of being disrespectful

It's well known that The Deadman made his official debut at Survivor Series 1990. However, he had already competed in the company before that. He wrestled Mario Mancini on the November 19, 1990, episode of WWE Superstars.

Mancini appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast several days ago and accused The Undertaker of being disrespectful for something he said in his Hall of Fame induction.

"When he was giving a speech for the Hall of Fame, he turned around and said something about a squash match with a jobber, and he said, 'Oh, oh, enhancement talent,'" Mancini said. "When he spoke about respect, he turned around and seconds later just disrespected again. And now he did it again. He did it again. Listen, he's not the business."

Undertaker went on to become a huge star and is on many people's list of greatest wrestlers of all time.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
