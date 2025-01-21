The Undertaker refused segment with Rhea Ripley originally & was upset about it; reveals issue he had on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and The Undertaker recently shared a segment together after The Eradicator's victory against Liv Morgan to win back her title. The legend has now talked about what went wrong.

On the WWE RAW debut on Netflix, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan and became the Women's World Champion once again. It had been a long time coming and the win was a huge moment for the star. After she had celebrated and was heading up the ramp, she was interrupted by The Undertaker who took a moment to celebrate her victory with her.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, the Phenom has revealed that he had an issue with this segment and what it was. He said that he didn't want to step on her time and take anything away from her big moment.

Trending

“Originally, I was going to do an entrance and an interview, which would would have been fine. I think they had somebody that that was going to interview me. And then they just thought ['Taker appearing after Ripley vs. Morgan] would make that whole thing even bigger for [Ripley]. When they told me, at first, I was like, ‘I don’t think so.’ And I was like, ‘That’s her moment. I don’t want to step on any part of that. This is the payoff to a very long storyline and I sure don’t want to come out and step on her moment,'” The Undertaker said.

However, he revealed that when he was told that the two of them would cross paths after Ripley had already had her moment after her win against The Judgment Day member. His appearance would make it even bigger for her, creating a separate moment after she'd already celebrated.

“They basically explained that she’s going to have a moment in the ring, she’s going to have this moment where you two will cross paths. And I was like, ‘Okay, well now if it’s like that then it’s pretty cool. Not that our characters are similar, but they are a little bit. It was just me dabbing her up there a little bit,” he added. [H/T: F4WOnline]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley and The Undertaker shared a big moment on WWE RAW

The segment ended up working well for Rhea Ripley, as sharing that moment with a legend like The Undertaker added to her moment as the new Women's World Champion instead of taking away from it, as the Phenom had originally feared.

Thankfully, things worked out for them at that moment. The video of the segment on RAW can be seen below.

It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley and The Undertaker ever work together again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback