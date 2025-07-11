The Undertaker regrets giving "absolute worst advice" to 14-time WWE World Champion: "I'd never have been so wrong on anything"

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently admitted to giving wrong advice to a popular 14-time World Champion. The champion being referred to is none other than Charlotte Flair.
The Undertaker is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The Phenom helped pave the way for so many wrestlers currently performing in WWE, including Charlotte Flair.
During a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, The 'Deadman' revealed that he once gave wrong advice to Flair. The Hall of Famer said that he once ran into The Queen while she was training in Orlando and told her to change her personality and do something different.
The Undertaker admitted that it was "the absolute worst advice" he had ever given to anyone in the wrestling business because Flair went on to become one of the most popular names in WWE without changing her personality in the ring.
"Also, I'm responsible for probably giving you [Charlotte Flair] the absolute worst advice I ever give anyone. Do you remember that? [Flair laughs]... It was only one time I missed, like I think you were here in Orlando, you were training and, uhh, I remember cause I was in Orlando getting ready for 'Mania and I had watched you work and I was like, I pulled you aside and I was like, 'You know, I think you might want to kind of pave, you might wanna develop a different personality and do something different.' (...) I'd never have been so wrong on anything. [10:19 - 11:11]
Charlotte Flair will be in action at WWE Evolution 2
WWE Evolution 2 is just around the corner, scheduled for July 13, 2025. On last week's edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss to defeat the team of B-Fab & Mia Yim and The Secret Hervice in a Triple Threat qualification match for the Women's Tag Team Championship.
Flair and Bliss are now heading to Evolution 2, where they will face Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for the Women's Tag Team Title.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Evolution 2 on July 13.
