The Undertaker responds to Triple H's bold comment about him

The Undertaker has responded to Triple H's recent tweet about him. The Game praised The Phenom while discussing the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Triple H recently shared some videos from the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For those unaware, the WWE Experience allows fans to witness unique exhibits and feel like they are a part of a WWE event.

Triple H tweeted praise for The Undertaker while attending the WWE Experience. In a bold statement, he said it's almost impossible to replicate The Deadman's aura.

The WWE Hall of Famer noticed Triple H's tweet about him and had the following to say in response:

Trending

"Grateful to have such an awesome display at the #WWEExperience in Riyadh."

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker played a major role at this year's WrestleMania

The Deadman interfered in the main event of WrestleMania XL earlier this year and helped Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns. During the bout's final moments, the veteran appeared out of nowhere and hit a Chokeslam on his former opponent, The Rock.

According to reports, Stone Cold Steve Austin was initially scheduled for an appearance but couldn't reach a financial agreement with WWE. Cody Rhodes later said the following about Austin while talking on the SI Media Podcast:

"I'll say this. I know a lot of people talked about Stone Cold Steve Austin and him being there, him not being there, and stories and all that. I have nothing but love for Stone Cold. Again, the most profitable and unbelievable wrestler for his time."

The Undertaker received a massive pop when he attacked The Great One at The Show of Shows. It's been almost four years since his retirement, but he is still extremely popular among the WWE Universe.

Would you like to attend the WWE Experience someday?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback