The Undertaker returns to confront TNA Champion; WWE fans respond in kind

The Undertaker showed up during NXT tonight. He confronted a TNA Champion.Trick Williams has been a top star in NXT for quite some time. He has also become a bit arrogant over the last few months. However, this has worked in his favor as he went on to win the TNA World Championship. Last week on the black and silver brand, Trick ran into some members of The Undertaker's LFG team backstage and was rude to them. As a result, The Deadman announced he would show up on NXT.Tonight, on the black and silver brand, Trick Williams called out Taker. When the WWE Hall of Famer came out, he told Trick that the TNA World Champion has a rotten attitude and has changed a lot in recent months. Trick said that he doesn't care about Taker's LFG team since nobody on his team is a superstar. Taker then teased coming out of retirement to fight the TNA World Champion. The segment ended with Trick eating a chokeslam from The Deadman. During the segment, the fans responded well by chanting &quot;Undertaker&quot; and &quot;Whoop that Trick&quot;.It will be interesting to see if The Undertaker will come out of retirement to face Trick Williams.