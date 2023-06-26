The Undertaker reunites with WWE Hall of Famer to discuss their legendary match 25 years later

The Undertaker recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Mick Foley ahead of the anniversary of their iconic Hell in a Cell match in 1998.

The two stars collided inside the demonic structure at that year's King of the Ring Premium Live Event, which saw The Phenom come out on top. During the bout, The Hardcore Legend was thrown off the top of the cage through the announce table and was chokeslammed through the cage. The bout took place on June 28th, nearly 25 years ago, and fans still discuss it today.

The Undertaker tweeted that he got to sit down with Mick Foley to discuss their famous Hell in a Cell match and that the video will be uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel.

"25 years later I sat down with [Mick Foley] to watch our match from Hell in a Cell! Check it out tomorrow on WWE’s YouTube page starting at 10am ET!" The Phenom wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reflects on facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22

Many superstars have tried to end The Deadman's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, and most failed. At WrestleMania 22, Mark Henry tried to be the first person to defeat The Phenom at The Grandest Stage of Them All but lost.

The AEW star recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he reflected on being locked inside a casket during his match against The Undertaker:

"I tell people all the time that the greatest and the worst moment in my career happened the same night. Having a co-main event at WrestleMania with The Undertaker and being put in a coffin and having to be in there for like 16 minutes," he said.

The Phenom remained undefeated at The Show of Shows until he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. He currently holds a record of 25-2.

