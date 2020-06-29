The Undertaker reveals the almost 'catastrophic' match where he got 'legit scared'

The Undertaker is a multiple time WWE Champion in the company

The Undertaker was recently a guest on Sam Robert's podcast and spoke about his legendary match with Mankind at the 1998 King of the Ring. The two icons faced each other inside Hell in a Cell and the match is still remembered for the spot where The Undertaker threw Mankins off the roof of the cage.

Even though Mick Foley is known to be someone who can take brutal bumps like no one else, this bump was nothing like anything anyone had seen before. The Undertaker revealed that he got scared for the outcome of the actions after Foley had fallen down.

The Undertaker admitted that the spot was really close to being catastrophic and that even though it was pre-planned it still wasn't an easy thing to do. The former WWE Champion remarked that he got legit scared regarding the falllout of the actions taken by him.

Here is what The Undertaker stated:

I was trying to focus and hoping that he could move. Honestly, that was really close to being catastrophic. It really was, and like I said, he’d already taken the bump off the top. Although that one was planned, that was no easy — that is not easy to do. It ain’t easy on the body. And then this happens, and he landed in such a funky way. I didn’t know that he was going to get up, so I’m having to think, I need to get down there for one and check on him. But man, I was legit scared for what the results were going to be. (H/T: 411Mania)

Though Mankind was no stranger to taking such brutal bumps and would go on to take many more before partially retired from in-ring action, this particular one will always stand out in the minds of all fans.

The Undertaker has had his fair share of brutal matches during his long and illustrious career, but very few would come close to the absolute brutality and violence the two men showcased in this match.

The shot of Mankind falling off the Hell in a Cell with The Undertaker standing on top has become one of the most iconic images in WWE history.