The Undertaker reveals why the American Badass persona returned at WrestleMania 36

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, The Undertaker opened up about The American Badass returning at WrestleMania earlier this year for his match against AJ Styles.

Undertaker said that the match with Styles was so personal that he felt that the American Badass would be the right fit for it:

Once I left the American Badass, I think everyone was really content with the hybrid version of The Undertaker. My style had changed where I kept a lot of the elements of my in-ring work kind of geared to that American Badass character but then brought the origins and the mystique of The Undertaker was kind of that outward look. It didn't come up until this year and it just kind of dawned on me with the type of promos that AJ was cutting, there's really no way that I can bring the original Undertaker to this. It's become too personal, crossed too many lines. You're going to have to get the American Badass all grown up and he's still got that evil side to him but it's going to be a much more personal approach to delivering that match. So that's kind of how we ended up American Badass 2.0.

The Undertaker on his experience in the Boneyard Match

The Undertaker also spoke about how much fun he had shooting the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania and confirmed that if he makes on-camera appearances going forward, he will do it in the Biker Taker persona:

It was fun. At that point I hadn't made the decision of whether I was gonna work or what I was going to do post this but man, it really felt good and I was like thinking to myself 'I gotta run here if I want it' and it was cool. We were out as they were setting up, doing the lighting and everything, I was taking that bike up and down the road. People in the neighborhood, their lights were coming on and I was like, this is fun. And it was. Regardless of what I do on camera moving forward, I'm sure that's the persona that I will continue to move forward.

