The Undertaker reveals his biggest regret after facing Roman Reigns

WWE recently released a documentary based on The Undertaker and his redemption from a devastating loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Titled as 'The Last Ride', this series takes a peek behind the curtain in order to bring to light the untold secrets of The Deadman.

While it's now known that The Undertaker was not happy with his match against Roman Reigns, he also talked about the one regret he had after facing the 'Big Dog' at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. The Undertaker believes that he should have delivered in a way that would have helped WWE in pushing Reigns to a higher level. Unfortunately, that's not how things went down inside the ring, and The Deadman regretted not getting the job done.

During his interview with Ed Mylett, The Undertaker revealed how he has always been the biggest critic of himself, but it was his match against Roman Reigns that left him in utter disappointment. Talking about his true feelings upon rewatching the match for the first time, The Undertaker said,

"The Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania was tough. I was not just disappointed for me, I was disappointed for Roman Reigns as well. It was my opportunity to give him something that will push him to a higher level. And I didn’t deliver on that. And I can’t make excuses. Yes, I was banged up and beat up but I was there. In my mind, I had a responsibility. If my name is on the page, then you gotta go. I knew in January that I was physically not going to be at my best but it was too late at that point. Like, I have already committed, it’s already been planned and this is what is going to happen. And I was scrambling, trying to figure out how I am going to make this work. And, I was thoroughly disappointed."

The Undertaker broke a long-standing tradition while shooting for 'The Last Ride'

In the same interview, The Undertaker also talked about a ritual that he always followed and how it was broken during the filming of the documentary 'The Last Ride'. The Deadman said that he always liked watching his matches alone because he wanted to be the toughest critic he has ever had.

In the process, The Undertaker would always avoid sharing that moment with anyone as he didn't want the accolades. Instead, he preferred watching his matches alone so that he can decipher things that could have helped him improve his performance inside the ring.

However, Undertaker broke that tradition after his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 because this time, he had cameras surrounding him as he rewatched the whole match for the first time. This was the first time in his career when he shared the experience with others which is why in the documentary, the fans see Mark Calaway reacting to his match and not The Undertaker.