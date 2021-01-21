"He is about my height" - The Undertaker reveals the biggest Superstar in WWE

The Undertaker was recently a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, and during the conversation, the WWE legend discussed a host of topics. One of the primary topics that Undertaker shed light on was the criteria to be fulfilled to make it to the WWE back in the day.

Along the same lines, Joe Rogan also asked The Undertaker who he feels is the biggest Superstar in WWE today. Mark Calaway responded by naming Braun Strowman.

"Braun Strowman. Braun, I think he is about my height, he used to be a powerlifter. So yeah, he is 330 pounds."

In the past, the Undertaker has worked with Braun Strowman in a storyline involving The Wyatt Family during Strowman's early days in the faction.

At Survivor Series 2015, The Brothers of Destruction faced the duo of Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper in a tag team match, where Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan accompanied their stablemates to the ring.

Braun Strowman has definitely proved his strength to the entire WWE Universe throughout the years. Known as The Monster Among Men, Strowman has flipped an ambulance, a truck, and has broken the ring.

This past November, Strowman was suspended by WWE (in kayfabe) for putting his hands on Adam Pearce. Apparently, WWE did so to help Strowman recover from an injury.

The Undertaker seems to be enjoying life after wrestling

The Undertaker announced his retirement from pro-wrestling officially at the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Deadman seems to be enjoying his time outside the professional wrestling world and has been making many public appearances as of late.

The Phenom is arguably one of the biggest legends of the pro-wrestling world and has established his future place in the WWE Hall of Fame. It should only be a matter of time before The Undertaker is officially inducted.